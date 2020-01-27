Durham elementary school to open on time Monday after heating system repairs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ann elementary school in Durham will be opening on time Monday morning, officials said Sunday night.

Officials initially said that Sandy Ridge Elementary would be on a two-hour delay, but later said repairs to the heating system were successful Sunday night.

The incident began after an odor of gas was detected at Sandy Ridge Elementary on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Durham Public Schools spokesman Chip Sudderth.

The school’s boiler was shut off and crews were making repairs, Sudderth said in a news release.

“To make sure we have enough time to complete the repairs and properly heat the building for our students and staff, Sandy Ridge Elementary will open on a two-hour delay,” Sudderth said.

But, Sudderth later said, “repairs to the heating system at Sandy Ridge Elementary went much faster than expected.”

So, the school will open on time Monday.

