Durham County deputy injured after shots fired into his car while off duty

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An off-duty Durham Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured after shots where fired into his vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
The deputy was driving his personal vehicle in the area of North Mineral Springs Road when a silver sedan fired several shots into his car.
The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.
