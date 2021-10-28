Officers respond to 2 robberies 40 minutes apart near Duke University

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police responded to two robberies on Tuesday near Duke University that happened approximately 40 minutes apart. However, officers say they believe the incidents are unrelated.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Campus Walk at 1 p.m. Tuesday where a suspect said he pulled a gun on the victim when demanding money.

Then, at approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Morreene Road where the victim said three suspects demanded he empty his pockets for them.

There were no injuries in either case, Lieutenant R.S. Packard from Durham police said, but he also said there are no charges at this time.

The two robberies occurred around a half mile apart.

The investigation remains ongoing.