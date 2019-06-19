Officials: Durham DA’s office received reports of violent conduct by bar attack murder suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family members of a man who died after being punched at a bar will face his accused killer two days in a row.

Edward Tivnan’s sister and nephew went to the Durham County Jail Wednesday morning to find out what bond a judge would issue Daniel Mohar. When Judge Brian Wilks learned prosecutors had not fully discussed the bond request with the family, he ordered a one day delay. Mohar and attorneys will return to court Thursday for a decision.

The Durham County district attorney’s office initially asked for a $300,000 bond.

“I don’t think he should be on bond,” said Tivnan’s sister, Mary Long.

“He took charge of the justice system. He set the time when he turned himself in. He disregarded what he was asked to do on Friday. I think anyone that feels like they’re facing a murder charge and can dictate when they show up, I don’t think they should have a bond.”

Investigators charged Mohar with murder on Friday. Long said he should have surrendered then, and the family heard he intended to go to the sheriff’s office Monday. He turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Long said her children attended high school with Mohar’s wife just over a decade ago.

Tivnan’s nephew, Patrick Milligan, said reports that there was a bar fight between his uncle and Mohar inaccurately represents what happened at the Social Games and Brews bar on June 5.

“It wasn’t a fight. It was an attack,” Milligan said.

Prosecutors said Tuesday morning that Tivnan was intoxicated when he made a “remark” to a woman at the bar. Investigators identified the woman as Mohar’s girlfriend.

Witnesses told police Mohar punched Tivnan twice in the face. Tivnan fell backward and struck his head on the patio pavement. He died from his injuries two days later, less than a week before his 50th birthday.

“From what I understand, the only error Teddy made was a verbal one,” Long said about her brother. “The physical altercation was completely Mohar’s. He should be accountable for the altercation.”

Prosecutors told Judge Wilks about Mohar’s prior convictions, which include a 2001 case involving assault with a deadly weapon. He has multiple convictions for driving while impaired, as well as for being intoxicated and disruptive.

After issuing a wanted alert for Mohar’s arrest, the district attorney’s office received calls from several individuals who reported a history of assaultive conduct. Prosecutors said Mohar has an extensive history of criminal matters which were dismissed.

Tivnan’s family had difficulty hearing the attorneys during Wednesday’s court session, but said they were focused on Mohar and the current case.

“The gravity of a murder charge, I think just blanketed today,” Long said.

“For two weeks we’ve been mourning the death of a sibling, and today, just the consequences of Mohar’s action. I think understanding that label of murder is difficult.”

Mohar will return to court Thursday for a bond hearing. Tivnan’s family plans to attend.

A formal probable cause hearing will be July 11. Prosecutors said they will decide by that date whether or not to keep the charge as first-degree murder or reduce it to a lesser crime.

