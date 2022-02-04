Officials urge tenants to apply for Durham Rent Relief Program as Feb. 6 deadline nears

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Time is running out for Durham tenants who are behind on their rent to apply for assistance through the Durham Rent Relief Program, as the program closes at midnight on Sunday.

The Durham Rent Relief Program is available to any tenant in Durham who needs rental assistance, and families can receive up to 18 months of assistance with rent and utilities.

But due to the volume of requests for help since the program opened, the $5.7 million program will be ending on Sunday.

Officials with the Durham Housing Authority tell CBS 17 that there are currently about 500 tenants who live in public housing who are behind on their rent.

Housing authority officials previously told CBS 17 that for these tenants to avoid receiving an eviction notice at the end of February, they should apply for assistance through the Durham Rent Relief Program.

On Friday afternoon, the housing authority held an event at the T.A. Grady Recreation Center on Lakeland Street where tenants who are behind on their rent could get help with applying for rental assistance.

Charlitta Burruss lives in the Edgemont Elms public housing community in Durham and she is hoping that the program will help her get caught up on her rent.

“People are panicking now,” Burruss said. “The COVID has caused a lot of heartaches and pain.”

Burruss said applying for help has not been an easy process over the last few months. She said she applied for rental assistance through Durham County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), but she was turned down for that program.

She is hoping that this time she will get the help she needs.

“The process is slow,” Burruss said. “Right now, I’m basically in a waiting period.”

Sarah D’Amato, program director for the Eviction Diversion program for Legal Aid of North Carolina, said it’s crucial that Durham Housing Authority tenants apply for assistance before Sunday, because there is not currently another program similar to this one offering the same kind of help with rent.

“We don’t anticipate there’s any more federal funding on the horizon,” D’Amato said. “There might be more federal assistance available, but at this point, we don’t know.”

But D’Amato said even if no more federal help comes, she said if tenants reach out to Durham Housing Authority for assistance before the end of February, something can still be worked out.

“DHA has housing support specialists, and those individuals are tasked with trying to work with the individual tenants and residents in order to come up with payment plans, so that they can actually avoid eviction as long as they come up with a payment agreement,” D’Amato said.

D’Amato said that if tenants end up getting eviction notices, they can contact the Legal Aid office for assistance with legal proceedings.

No one with the Durham Housing Authority was available for an interview on Friday about other resources that are available for rental assistance.

However, a Durham Housing Authority spokesperson did tell CBS 17 that the Salvation Army and some local churches are offering assistance.

To apply for assistance through the Durham Rent Relief Program, go to durhamrentrelief.org and apply by midnight on Feb. 6.

To contact the Durham Housing Authority for assistance with payment plans, go to durhamhousingauthority.org/housing-stability.

To contact Legal Aid of North Carolina for assistance with eviction notices, call their toll-free Housing Helpline at 1-877-201-6426 or visit their Housing Helpline website for free legal resources on eviction and renter’s rights.