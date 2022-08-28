DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning.

At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court.

(Durham Fire Department)

Officials say 28 firefighters and five EMS personnel responded to find a three-story wood-framed apartment complex.

They say nothing was showing from the outside when they arrived.

Upon further investigation, firefighters say they found an apartment that smelled of smoke.

They forced the door open and brought in a hose line to extinguish the fire, according to reports.

After going inside, firefighters say they found someone who had died.

They took the person out of the apartment, according to reports.

Fire crews say there was smoke throughout the apartment, and the apartment below had a small amount of water damage.

They say they contacted the apartment manager to assist one resident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say they remain at the scene as they work to determine the cause of the fire.