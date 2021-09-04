One shot near Durham police headquarters

An adult male was shot approximately 200 feet from Durham headquarters early Saturday morning. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot near Durham police headquarters Saturday morning, according to its police department.

Police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the 100 block of Commerce Street, approximately 200 feet away from the police department. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is currently investigating the scene and no further information is available at this time. CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.