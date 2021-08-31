Online petition aims to reverse Duke University’s new COVID guidelines

DURHAM, N.C. (WNNC) – Following hundreds of breakthrough COVID cases, Duke University implemented new COVID safety guidelines to slow the spread on campus.

The new guidelines include having to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors on campus and halting indoor dining seating.

“I was a little disappointed at first because I thought that this would be a more normal school year than last year but I understand why they’re taking the measures they’re taking because those numbers are really high and it’s definitely something to be concerned about,” Duke student Madeline Wilkerson said.

However, not everyone feels the same.

A petition created Monday has already gained more than 1,500 supporters in less than 24 hours.

The student supporters argued that because more than 90 percent of students and staff are vaccinated, harsher restrictions should not be implemented.

Some students feel the school is making the right choice for student safety but say they also understand where those who signed the petition are coming from.

“I mean I guess people are just frustrated that everyone is vaccinated and they’re still having all of these mask requirements and not being able to eat inside anymore. I can see why they’re frustrated,” Duke student Carly Bernstein said.

CBS 17 reached out to the petition creator to ask if they think reversing these policies could actually put more students and staff in danger.

We asked Duke about its thoughts on the petition and how it plans to enforce its outdoor mask mandate.

CBS 17 is still waiting on a response.