DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham officials will hold a town hall for residents to give feedback about “community safety pilot programs,” city officials said.

The town hall is set for Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be conducted online, according to a news release from Durham officials.

The town hall is run by the Durham Community Safety and Wellness Task Force and the Durham Community Safety Department.

The event is labeled “Crisis Response in the Bull City” and will feature updates on plans for crisis call diversion, community response teams and care navigation.

“Offer your input and ideas to help develop and refine these plans before pilots launch,” officials said.

People can register for the town hall before the online event. Click here to register.