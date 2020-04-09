Orange County nursing home becomes hotspot for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Governor confirms PruittHealth Carolina Point has at least sixty cases of COVID-19.

The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said the facility was on their radar about a week ago when they had two cases, a health care worker and a resident. In a matter of days, the number of cases has skyrocketed.

“We found that out today when it was announced on the news. We knew nothing about it,” a resident said.

A 74-year-old resident asked that we not give his name out of fear of retaliation. He’s called the facility home for about four years.

“My roommate last week left with a high temperature and Duke came in and I know they gave me and others a test for the virus. I got the test results today. It was negative,” he explained.

The Orange County Health Department said PruittHealth Carolina Point was one of two outbreaks they’re dealing with. Another three people tested positive for Coronavirus at Signature Healthcare in Chapel Hill.

Once the virus is in some of these long term care settings it’s incredibly hard to control,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

At the state level, there are 21 outbreaks, 18 of them are at long term care facilities. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases of the virus.

The Governor signed an executive order, putting new restrictions at these homes in place.

They include requiring staff to wear masks, closing communal areas, daily screenings for staff, those infected to be kept in separate areas, and ensuring all new or suspected cases are reported to the state.

​That resident said he noticed some changes Wednesday.

“Today they’re wearing protective gear. I haven’t seen it until today,” he explained.

CBS 17 reached out to PruittHealth Carolina Point and its parent company PruittHealth for comment and have not heard back.