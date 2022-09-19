MEBANE, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two bodies found in Mebane Sunday afternoon.

Investigators announced even while they are waiting for the official medical report, they believe the victims are 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Both teens vanished Friday night, according to officials. Woods was reported missing Saturday while Clark was reported missing just hours before he was found dead Sunday.

A man who lives near the site where the bodies were found said he heard gunfire late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

“Around 12:30 or 1 a.m. I sat down and watched TV for about an hour. All of the sudden, I heard about 10 shots going off together, quite fast,” neighbor David White said.

Photos of Lyric Woods from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

White heard shots coming from the field across from his home on Buckhorn Road.

“A minute after that, five more shots went off,” he said.

Now, a red cross sits buried in the grass.

It’s the spot where two men on four-wheelers found Woods and Clark shot to death on Sunday.

Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.

According to the missing person report filed by her parents, Woods was living with her mother two miles away from where she was found.

Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. Photos from family of Clark and Woods.

Her stepfather, Shane Cannada, noticed Woods was not in her bed Saturday morning.

All of her things were left in her room, except for an iPad.

Cannada told investigators he believes she left the home Friday night through an unlocked back door.

K-9s tracked Woods’ scent from a pillowcase in the trails near their home.

A neighbor told investigators they spotted Woods in a car around 3 a.m. Saturday. K-9s indicated she left in a vehicle as well.

Investigators took Woods’ laptop, phone and iPad into custody.

Meanwhile, Clark was not reported missing to Mebane police until Sunday afternoon.

His mother, Tiffany Concepcion, told CBS 17 that his father filed the report.

Concepcion feels like she’s being left in the dark after she first learned about her son’s death via social media.

“They never called me. They would not let me see my son,” she said.

Concepcion said the former football player at Eastern Alamance High School was a good kid, with hopes of playing professionally.

Now, she said she can’t begin to grieve until she finds out what happened.

“I don’t want no parent to go through losing their child. It’s a painful thing,” Concepcion said. “[Woods] was 14. Their daughter was killed just like my [son]. At the end of the day, there’s more to the story than what I was told. I just want answers.”

On social media, Woods’ grandfather posted that he is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps investigators solve his granddaughter’s murder.

Additionally, a representative with Alamance-Burlington School System sent the following statement to CBS 17:

“Our ABSS family and community are deeply saddened today about the death of one of our Eastern High School students, Devin Clark. Devin was a former Eagles Football player and will always be remembered as a kind-hearted, gentle giant who was well liked by his classmates. The loss of a student is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students. During this time, as the school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, ABSS will have additional counselors from across the District at Eastern High School to support our students and staff. We encourage families to talk with their children about this tragic event. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this situation is important in helping your child work through their grief. Our condolences and thoughts go out to Devin’s family, friends, and classmates and to the Orange County School community who are also grieving the loss of a student there.”

Two GoFundMe’s have been started to help the families of Woods and Clark.