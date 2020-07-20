Organization hosts ‘Strike for Black Lives’ demonstrations in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People gathered in Durham on Monday to take a stand against systemic racism. Frontline workers in the area and across the country walked off their jobs in protest.

They started off their day of action in the Bull City painting “Strike for Black Lives!” on Morgan Street.

“We organize rallies like this to get people together to know we have workers’ rights. We have the power,” said Keenan Harton with NC Raise Up/Fight for $15 and a Union.

North Carolina Raise Up/Fight For $15 and a Union organized the event in Durham. They want corporations and the government to take action to confront systemic racism.

“Most corporations now are tweeting about they’re in for Black lives, but they never show it because we don’t get the PPE, we don’t get the hazard pay, healthcare, raises, or anything like that. So, they need to listen to our voices and what we really want,” said Jamila Allen, who is a food services worker.

Protesters said it’s not enough for businesses to say they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All corporations are doing is putting something out there on the forefront to appease us, to get us to quiet down, but that’s not happening anymore. We’re tired, we’re fed up, we want more,” said Faith Alexander, who is a healthcare system worker.

They want hazard pay, higher wages, and healthcare — especially while working during a pandemic.

“I want these corporations to put their money where their mouth is and to start taking care of their black workers,” Harton said.

The march and protest were peaceful. Police closed off the streets for the group.











