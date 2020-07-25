Durham group hosts free COVID-19 testing, hopes to add more sites

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A long line of cars fill the parking lot at the St. Joseph AME church in Durham. Everyone is taking advantage of the opportunity for free COVID-19 testing.

“COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting black and Latinx communities all over the nation,” said Dr. Maria Small with the Durham Academy.

Durham among the cities with a huge need for more testing, and the Durham Academy along with Community Health Coalition and Old North State Medical Society are working to fill the gap.

“Blacks are about 20% of the population and over 30 percent of COVID-19 [cases]. The Latinx community is only about 10 – 12% [of the Durham population] and about 40-50 percent of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Small.

David Dixon is one the Durham residents getting tested today.

“I think I’m in pretty good shape but I wanted to make sure that I’m not being asymptomatic and passing anything along to anybody else,” said Dixon.

Dixon says he understands this virus can affect anybody and didn’t want to take any chances in not knowing his status.

“I have friends who have lost family members to COVID, I have some colleagues who have contracted COVID.

The group who put on Saturday’s event is working to add more testing sites where folks can come get tested for free with no appointment.

