DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People in Durham are pleading for the violence to stop after there have been four homicides in the city in less than one week.

On Tuesday night, Durham police officers were called to Falls Pointe at the Park apartments on Glen Falls Lane at 7:40 p.m. where a man was found dead in the trunk of a car.

One woman who lives at the complex, who did not want to be identified, was shocked to hear a body was found in the vehicle.

“I’m terrified,” she said. “I come out here every morning, and to know that there was a body out here, it’s a lot.”

Police have still not released a cause of death or any suspect information.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, police said 23-year-old Anthony Giles was shot and killed when gunfire broke out in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 at 5:34 p.m. One of the vehicles at the scene was struck by gunfire more than one dozen times.

On Thursday night, police said 20-year-old Marcus Ortega-Burch was shot and killed at 11:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive at LakeMoor Apartments. That same day, police said 18-year-old Wahid Downey was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Wabash Street in broad daylight at 2:30 p.m.

CBS 17 reached out to police to find out if any of the four homicides are related or if any arrests have been made in these cases, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, community activists are pleading for the violence to stop.

“It’s getting sad, more and more mothers are mourning now,” Sheryl Smith said, a community activist who also lost her son to gun violence in 2005. “I think our city deserves better because it’s really getting out of hand.”



(Crystal Price/CBS 17).

According to the data on the Durham Police Department’s website, 27 people have been shot and killed in Durham this year — as of Sept. 10.

So far this year there have been 533 shooting incidents and 172 people have been shot, according to the latest data.

As CBS 17 has previously reported, Durham police have a Crime Area Target Team (CATT) focused on addressing violent crime through traffic stops and patrols in areas of high crime.

Bull City United Violence Interrupters have been working in six different areas of the city where they do mediations in high crime areas and work to prevent shootings.

According to their latest report, it showed they have done 1,365 mediations in the city in the last year since the group expanded from seven members to 25 in 2021.

The city will start using ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology, in a three-square mile radius in east and southeast Durham in Nov.

But Smith said more still needs to be done.

“What about the other communities? The crime is happening all over Durham,” Smith said.

Smith argues there needs to be more activities in the community for young people.

“I mean resources and activities really need to be brought into the community for these children,” Smith said. “We have to save the ones that are still alive. I mean what they’re doing is fine, but they need to do more.”