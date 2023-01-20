DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A distillery in Durham has a plan that’s ‘out of this world.’

Mystic Farm & Distillery, located at 1212 N Mineral Springs Road, has announced the launch of Mystic Galactic –a bourbon whiskey aged for one year in space.

The distillery says it’s the rarest spirit ever produced.

To produce it, they plan to work with different companies to finance, design, test and build vessels that will send five barrels of 45% wheat bourbon whiskey to Low Earth Orbit for one year of additional aging.

Those companies include SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Rocketlab, Inversion Space, Firefly and Bank of America.

A release from Mystic Farm & Distillery said the barrels that will be aged in space will come from their stock that’s already at least three years old.

It said coopers at the West Virginia Great Barrel Co. will re-cooper the barrels with special features designed to survive the rigors of launch, orbit and re-entry.

When the barrels return to Earth, Mystic says the bourbon will be packed into hand-crafted glass and machined aluminum bottles.

They will then be packed into a custom fitted aluminum flight case with a piece of the actual oak barrel that flew in space.

“We’re redefining what it means to make a rare spirit,” said Jonathan Blitz, co-owner of Mystic. “Only about 1,300 people on the planet will ever have the opportunity to taste and own this piece of whiskey history. It’s the height of luxury and exclusivity, not to mention the first commercial product manufactured in space.”

Blitz said most of the bottles will be presold for a $75,000 purchase deposit.

Anyone who purchases one will receive a nonfungible token (NFT) to prove authenticity and their right to ownership, and the purchase deposits will be held in an FDIC-insured account until the bourbon returns to Earth for bottling, according to Blitz.

Mystic is also planning to provide the bottles for pickup at the distillery.

Once pre-orders are fulfilled, the distillery plans to sell the remaining bottles at market price.

According to Blitz, all purchasers will have access to an app that displays real-time mission data, and admission to exclusive launch and reentry parties.

He said purchasers will also get a 50-ml sample of the bourbon, so owners won’t have to break the seal on their bottle of Mystic Galactic to taste the rarest spirit in the solar system.

“The space barrels will be retrieved and returned to Mystic after reentry, putting North Carolina on the map as an innovative producer of ultra-premium bourbon whiskey,” said Zack Hawkins, North Carolina State Representative (Durham). “This is an excellent example of the world-class products being made in our state and how we’re leading the way for the future.”

