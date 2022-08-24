CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WNCN) — NASA is getting ready to launch a new rocket to space, and a research group in Durham is sending some algae to tag along for the ride.

Investigators with the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System have just finished loading the algae on the rocket for the NASA Artemis I mission, according to a release.

The algae is part of a science experiment funded by a NASA grant from the Institute for Medical Research.

Researchers say Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, the green algae, was chosen because of the ease of engineering molecular changes to its genes.

Researchers say the experiment has two purposes.

The first is to expose the algae to cosmic radiation, which could allow better study of how radiation damages cells and how cellular mechanisms try to repair the damage. Researchers say the data will be used to help them understand how to make cancer radiation therapy more effective, especially in veterans who may benefit from the treatment.

The second purpose is for NASA. The agency is working to produce two products for space travel – lipids as a source of bioproducts and hydrogen a source of fuel, according to a release. It says the experiment contains some genetically engineered algae where each strain has a single gene taken out. By doing this, researchers hope to identify which strains can best survive in the high-energy cosmic radiation beyond the Van Allen Belt.

The ‘radiation and space-handy’ strains can then be combined with high hydrogen-producing strains to make a strain that could fly to distant sites and generate hydrogen to fuel return missions, according to the experiment.

The Artemis I rocket is targeted to launch Monday at 8:33 a.m.

It will send the Orion spacecraft 40,000 miles beyond the moon, breaking Apollo 13’s record for furthest from Earth any spacecraft designed for humans has gone, according to NASA.

(Source: NASA)

Click here for more information about Artemis I.