Outdoor activities rescheduled at Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Outdoor activities at Durham Public schools have been canceled, delayed, or postponed Thursday afternoon.

The school system did not say why.

The school system released a tweet detailing what will happen to outdoor activities Thursday:

Temperatures in the Triangle reached an October record high of 100 degrees.

