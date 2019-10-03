Outdoor activities rescheduled at Durham Public Schools

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Outdoor activities at Durham Public schools have been canceled, delayed, or postponed Thursday afternoon.

The school system did not say why.

The school system released a tweet detailing what will happen to outdoor activities Thursday:

#ALERT | All DPS outdoor middle school activities have been canceled/postponed for today (Thursday, Oct. 3). All DPS HS football, soccer, and field hockey practices have been delayed until later on this evening. All DPS HS JV sporting events will go on as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/NdALknn6gf — Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) October 3, 2019

Temperatures in the Triangle reached an October record high of 100 degrees.

