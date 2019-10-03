Outdoor activities rescheduled at Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Outdoor activities at Durham Public schools have been canceled, delayed, or postponed Thursday afternoon.
The school system did not say why.
The school system released a tweet detailing what will happen to outdoor activities Thursday:
Temperatures in the Triangle reached an October record high of 100 degrees.
