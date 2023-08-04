DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Theatre of Durham is set to bring together diversity and “world-class film” with the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival returning August 10-13.

OUTSOUTH celebrates a worldwide look into today’s LGBTQ+ life through a diverse selection of entertaining documentaries, shorts and feature films.

“We are thrilled, once again, to bring our vibrant community together at the historic Carolina Theatre for OUTSOUTH!” says Chuck Wheeler, OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival Coordinator. “The festival gives us the opportunity to celebrate both our diversity and our unity through world-class film.”

This year, the festival will feature 14 feature films and 81 short films from 13 countries. Five films also include films shot in North Carolina or featuring filmmakers from the state. Highlights include Canadian coming-of-age drama “Golden Delicious,” feature documentaries, “Commitment to Life” and “Chasing Chasing Amy,” the romantic short, “Shafted,” and more.

Individual tickets for the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival are $14 per film and can be purchased ahead of time online or at the theatre’s box office. Passes for 10 films are also available for $120, but can only be purchased at the box office.