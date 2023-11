DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 1,700 people in the Durham area are currently without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The outage was reported around 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Duke Energy website, crews are working to fix this problem.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

The estimated time of restoration is around 2:45 p.m.