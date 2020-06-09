Overnight lane closures set for NC-98 at US-70 in Durham as part of East End Connector project

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures this week in Durham County.

Work on the East End Connector Project continues and will require a week and a half of overnight closures for N.C. 98 (Holloway Street) at the U.S. 70 Interchange in Durham.

The contractor is installing girders for the U.S. 70 bridge over N.C. 98.

The closure started Monday and will continue through June 17 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Lane closures will not happen over the weekend.

A detour is available: Take Muldee Street, Cheek Road, Geer Street, and U.S. 70 Business.

The East End Connector Project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. It will help provide an interstate link between the Durham Freeway and Interstate 85.

