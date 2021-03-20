Overturned car blocks most of I-40 west in Durham County, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with an overturned car has blocked several lanes of Interstate 40 in Durham County Saturday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just after 2:45 p.m. along I-40 west near Davis Drive, which is exit 280, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes except the far right lane are closed because of the crash.

On a traffic cam, a car could be seen on its roof on the highway. Another car was also wrecked near the flipped vehicle.

The highway should be clear by 5 p.m., according to officials.