Pair arrested after firing multiple shots inside of occupied Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after investigators say they fired multiple shots inside of an occupied home on June 10.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Cheek Road around 6 p.m.

Investigators say the pair — identified as 20-year-old Jashua Malic Jones and 18-year-old Angela Michelle Leathers — fired off at least six shots for “unknown reasons” and hit the occupied home multiple times.

Witnesses advised deputies that the gunfire came from a bronze-colored car fleeing the scene; described as either a Grand Marquis or Crown Victoria with tinted windows. No one was injured.

As a result, Jones and Leathers were arrested Tuesday and are being held at the Durham County Detention Center with separate $150,000 bonds.