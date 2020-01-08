Pair steals car, robs Subway and crashes shortly after chase, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police arrested two men on robbery charges following an armed robbery that resulted in a chase and ended in a crash, according to a press release.

Police responded to a robbery call at the Subway on 2121 T.W. Alexander Dr. at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Victims at the Subway told police that two masked men entered the business armed with pistols and demanded money. Police say the men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A description of the suspects’ vehicle — a white Volkswagen sedan — was given to officers.

A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description on T.W. Alexander Drive near Cornwallis Road and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers briefly chased the vehicle until the driver of the Volkswagen lost control of the vehicle on Cornwallis Road at Tricenter Boulevard and crashed.

The two males in the Volkswagen were treated at the scene by EMS.

Police later found out that the car was stolen on Jan. 4 from Courtney Creek Drive in Durham. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, cash, and masks from the stolen vehicle.

Investigators charged Clarence Hargett, 28, and Robert Emerson Smith, 25, in connection with the robbery at the Subway. Hargett was also charged with committing an armed robbery at the Subway at 401 East Lakewood Ave. on Jan. 6, 2020.

Durham police investigators charged Hargett with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Smith was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of simple assault.

