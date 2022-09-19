DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, Durham Public School leaders and the Durham County Sheriff gave parents the opportunity to ask questions about the district’s safety measures — as if at an open mic to truly get their true concerns out in the open.

The meeting comes less than one month after a tip to the district’s anonymous line led to two guns being confiscated from students at Hillside High School.

Eva Howard, the executive director of safety and security for DPS, said she wants parents to feel confident in district preparations from daily occurrences, to worst-case-scenarios.

“I think it’s important to have the dialogue and that discussion and have sort of like an open door policy so the community can connect with the public school district,” Howard said.

Howard said the district has not yet needed to lockdown any school since classes began this fall, but officials have plans in place to coordinate with multiple local agencies if a threat arises.

Monday night’s discussion centered around school resource officers, how law enforcement can reach students early on and recognize threats before they even reach the school doors.

“Earlier interventions, recognize that our young people are suffering from trauma and then figure out how we can assist them and then how we can turn them away from being influenced by the gangs,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

The Durham Sheriff’s Office supplies Student Resource Officers for every high school and middle school in the county. However, Sheriff Birkhead said he’d be open to elementary school SROs, if funding becomes available and if the district wants them.

The Durham County Sheriff’s office reported 130 calls to fights, 126 medical emergencies, 67 drug complaints and 44 weapon violations in schools last academic year.

Parent Kevin Primus said he wants more information on how SROs are trained, as well as how they work with outside law enforcement, such as the Durham Police Department, to catch threats before they impact schools.

“There are issues that are happening in Durham that do affect kids in schools,” Primus said. “Sometimes kids might bring a weapon to school because they’re afraid of what might happen to them.”

Other parents advocated for security guards to help SROs at large schools, however, district coordinators said they haven’t been able to find a private agency to work with.

Parent Kathryn Johnson Thompson recommends a mentorship program run by parents.

“The community needs to get involved,” Johnson Thompson said. “We just need to join together and put all our heads together and figure out how to make solutions.”

To learn more in-depth about the Durham SRO program, emergency response preparation, inclement weather information, or to send an anonymous safety tip, visit the DPS Safety and Security Division website.

Durham Public Schools will hold another informational meeting on September at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at 6 p.m.