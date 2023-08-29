DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Students and parents got an opportunity to get their first look inside the new Northern High School in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

The open house caps off more than two years of construction, coming just days before the school is set to open its doors for the first time.

“It’s beautiful in there, it’s nice, it looks really nice,” said Shavon Segers, a parent of a senior and junior at the school.

Tuesday’s open house was a chance for visitors to get a feel for day-to-day school life, while also getting a glimpse of some of the new state-of-the-art features.

Some highlights include a large garage area for students to get hands-on auto mechanic experience and a vast kitchen in the culinary division.

“My daughter was chef of the year in 2020, so this is pretty awesome to see the new and improved kitchen area. It’s pretty nice, it’s pretty exciting,” parent Tie Miller said.

Classrooms that will soon be filled with students are also more modern, including unique desk layouts and designs experts say will give students of all learning styles the ability to thrive.

“We have, like, chairs that don’t move at all, and we have stools that, like, wibble wobble, which I think is great. I know that I have ADHD, so it’s really hard for me to sit still, so I think that’ll be great for students to just move a little bit,” said Hannah Archambault, a teacher.

“I’m so excited, especially after coming from old Northern, which I loved, I went to old Northern. It’s really awesome to be in a new building, it’s beautiful,” she added.

While ongoing construction and permitting delayed the start of the school year at the new Northern to Thursday, parents are confident about the school’s potential.

“I’m really glad that my senior, this is his last year, I do have a junior also, but I’m really glad he’s going to get to experience his last year in a brand new school,” Segers said.

Tuesday’s open house didn’t go off without a hitch, however. Everyone was instructed to leave the building at 6 p.m., just an hour into the official open house, as the permitting process continues.

Several parents told CBS 17 they were frustrated to only have a limited time inside, with some not arriving on the campus until minutes before the cutoff.

A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools released the following statement about the open house:

“Durham Public Schools assures Northern High School students, parents, staff, and stakeholders that while we await final permits and signatures for full occupancy, we are still on track for Thursday’s opening. We look forward to starting this new school year in our new building.”