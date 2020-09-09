Part of Roxboro Road closed in Durham because of gas line break

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road is closed in Durham Wednesday evening, the fire department said.

Roxboro Road is closed in both direction at William Penn Plaza. The Durham Fire Department said the closure is due to a gas line break.

The fire department said the road is expected to reopen by 10 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which is a few blocks south of the interchange with Roxboro Road and North Duke Street.

