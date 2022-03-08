DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Passes go on sale Tuesday for the 25th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham.

The four-day festival is coming up in April and will once again be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival “is an annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of nonfiction cinema,” according to Full Frame’s website. The festival is a program put on by Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, a nonprofit 501(c)(3).

The period for submissions has closed but the films being featured won’t be announced until March 17.

Festival passes, which entitle holders to view all feature and short films, as well as filmmaker question and answer sessions, cost $150. No ticket reservations are required.

Single tickets for feature films go on sale on March 29 and cost $12. The ticket price includes access to one feature film and any associated filmmaker question and answer session.

Short film tickets also go on sale on March 29 and will cost viewers $8 to see each short film. The price also includes access to any associated filmmaker question and answer session.

Festival passes go on sale at 11 a.m. today.

Full Frame runs from April 7-10.

For more information on the festival, click here. To view ticket information, click here.