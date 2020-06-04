Peaceful rally in Durham ends abruptly after car almost runs over protesters laying in street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A peaceful protest that drew hundreds to downtown Durham ended abruptly Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. when a car almost hit a crowd of protesters.

The protesters were laying on Main Street and giving George Floyd nine minutes of silence when a car somehow got past the police roadblock and almost hit the protesters.

When the car approached, the protesters quickly rose to their feet and stopped the car from hitting them. The car backed up and sped away. Protesters then approached the two police cars at the roadblock to ask them why they did not stop the car or go after the car.

The two police cars quickly drove away.

Protesters told CBS 17 this was a frightening moment and they are angry police did not protect them.

“There was just a car that was at full speed coming at us,” said Alea Crump, a protester from Durham. “So, everyone just jumps up and scatters, and we’re just trying to figure out why that even happened when the cops are supposedly blocking the street.”

Protest organizers asked protesters to go home shortly after this happened.

The protest was organized by a group called “Stop Killing Us.” Hundreds of people marched peacefully throughout downtown all evening long on Wednesday.

The group is calling for a change in police standards to minimize police brutality.

“I believe that when people continue to organize and take collective action, a lot is possible,” said protester Laila Nur. “At the end of the day, it really requires folks in leadership and folks in power to also make changes happen. We could protest day in and day out, but I think it also requires real policy changes.”

So far there have been no reports of looting or vandalism following Wednesday night’s protest.

