Police: Durham woman killed after being pinned between 2 vehicles in hit-and-run on US 15-501

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a 30-year-old woman who had gotten out of her vehicle on U.S. 15-501 was hit by a car and killed Monday night.

Danielle Noel, of Durham, was standing behind her 2000 Chevrolet Blazer after her vehicle “had experienced some type of mechanical failure” when she was struck by a 1998 maroon Honda Accord and killed, police said.

According to authorities, Noel stopped her Blazer in the right travel lane of northbound U.S. 15-501 near Cornwallis Road and had her hazard lights activated at the time of the collision.

The investigation so far reveals that Noel was behind her SUV when the driver of the Accord slammed into her, pinning her between her own vehicle and the sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Accord fled the scene and has not been identified at this time.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that a woman has died after experiencing car trouble on a Durham road. Leydi Eliane Salazar-Camargo’s Ford Explorer broke down before she was killed on Sept. 17 in the 2400-block of S. Miami Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

