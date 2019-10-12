Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Durham

Police along Old Oxford Road early Saturday. Photo by Colton West/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died Friday night in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Oxford Road, according to Durham police.

It’s not clear if the pedestrian was crossing the road or was walking along the road at the time, police said. No information was released about the victim.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped and stayed at the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

