Pedestrian dies after Durham chain-reaction crash involving school bus, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian walking on a sidewalk died after a Friday morning four-vehicle crash involving a school bus with eight children onboard, Durham police said.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. after a driver ran a stoplight at the intersection of E. Geer Street and N. Alston Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

The wreck happened as a Rougemont woman was driving a Mazda south along N. Alston Avenue and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, police said.

After the initial crash, the Mazda hit a charter Community Charter School bus, which was already stopped facing north in the left turn lane at N. Alston Ave. and E. Geer St., the news release said.

“The Hyundai Genesis was knocked east where it collided with a pedestrian, who was standing on the sidewalk in the southeast corner of the intersection,” police said in the release.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died.

Serra Gore, 33, of Rougemont, who was driving the Mazda, was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to police.

Police said that eight children were on board the bus at the time of the crash but there were not any injuries on the bus, police said.

Police are not sure of the identity of the pedestrian. The pedestrian was described as a man in his mid-60s with silver hair, mustache, and beard weighing 6-feet tall, weighing about 290 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411.