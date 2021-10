DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Durham Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of Hebron Road, according to a Durham police statement at 10:05 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police have closed Hebron Road from Danube Lane to Mt. Level Road Sunday night while they investigate.

No other details were available.