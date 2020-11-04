Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Durham, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cook Road and Fayetteville Street, according to Durham police.

Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area, which is a few blocks south of the Fayetteville Road intersection with Barbee Road, while police are investigating the incident.

No other details were provided.

