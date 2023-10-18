DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Shortly after 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of North Hyde Park Avenue and Holloway Street. Police said they found a male pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

EMS responded and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Holloway Street is closed between Spruce and Chester streets. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.