Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run while crossing Durham street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries on Wednesday night.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred just after 8:45 p.m. near N. Duke Street and Markham Avenue when the pedestrian was crossing the street.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no information available at this time on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.