DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night after being struck by a car in Durham, police said.

The crash occurred in the 800 block of Chalk Level Road around 8:06 p.m., according to the Durham Police Department. The victim was walking east in the grass on the sound of the road when a 2003 silver Toyota Camry, also heading east, ran off the road to the right and hit the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect driver fled on foot, according to police.

The crash closed down the 800 block of Chalk Level Road for a period of time Saturday night.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the Durham Police Department said “alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.”

No further information was released.