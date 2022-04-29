DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian strolling down a Durham sidewalk Thursday afternoon was sent to a hospital with critical injuries after a driver lost control of his vehicle.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Alston Ave.

Preliminary investigations by Durham Police revealed that the driver, Roberto Jesus Gonzales, 20, of Durham was traveling northbound on that street when he ran off the right side of the roadway. Police said Gonzales then overcorrected to the left and crossed the double yellow line.

Gonzales, in a 2005 Chevy Cruz, then crossed over the southbound lane and onto the sidewalk where an adult male pedestrian was hit, police said.

Gonzales was cited for failure to maintain lane control and driving with a permit without a licensed driver present.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. T. Rose of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409.