DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck during a vehicle collision.

The incident happened shortly after noon at the intersection of N.C. 55 and 54, police said.

Marvin William Chastain, 66, of Texas, was traveling southbound on N.C. 55 in a 2020 Ford F-450 and failed to stop at the red light, police said. That’s when he struck a 2018 Hyundai Ionic that was traveling east on N.C. 54.

During the collision, the F-450 struck an a man who was standing on the median on the southern side of the N.C. 55 intersection.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Chastain was charged with failure to stop at a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.