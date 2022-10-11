DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Durham Police Department is actively investigating the collision as of about 2:45 p.m.

The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after 2:05 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use Gregson Street and Fayetteville Street to reach areas south of downtown. S. Roxboro Street into downtown is still open.

These road closures are expected to last several hours and possibly into the afternoon/evening commute, police said.

Crashes on both eastbound and westbound I-40 near the border between Durham and Wake counties were also causing additional delays at the time of the train collision.