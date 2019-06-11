Officials: Woman running from DWI arrest on I-85 in Durham struck by vehicle, killed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman running from a DWI arrest was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 85 northbound in Durham Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.



Troopers were investigating a crash on I-85 south near East Club Boulevard at 10:44 p.m. when the woman who had been involved in the crash was being arrested for DWI and “resisted arrest, fleeing across the median by foot and into the northbound lanes of I-85,” highway patrol said.

The woman, identified as Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, of Hope Mills, was immediately hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.



The trooper involved in the incident has been identified as Trooper J.M. Dotson, assigned to Troop C, District 7 (Durham County). He is an eight-year veteran of the NCSHP, officials said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating at the request of the highway patrol, officials said. The trooper is now on administrative duty while an internal investigation is conducted.

The northbound lanes of I-85 near exit 179 for Club Boulevard were closed for nearly seven hours.



