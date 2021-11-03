Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by car, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was critically injured after getting hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Durham, police told CBS 17.

According to police, the vehicle vs. pedestrian collision happened around 7 a.m. on Morreene Road in the area of Tremont and Forest Oaks Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stretch of road where the collision occurred is currently shut down and there’s no estimate for when it will reopen, police said.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Durham on Wednesday (Crystal Price).

Authorities said they haven’t yet determined what led to the collision or if any charges will be filed. The driver remained at the scene following the incident, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.