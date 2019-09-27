Pedestrians raise safety concerns near Durham railroad tracks where man died

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in downtown Durham on Friday morning.

According to police, a man was walking on railroad tracks near West Pettigrew and Blackwell streets when an Amtrak train hit him just before 7:30 a.m.

Authorities are still working to piece together the moments leading up to the man’s death.

Pedestrians who live and work in downtown Durham said they were shocked to hear that a man was hit by a train in the middle of rush hour Friday morning.

“It could’ve been anybody, we all travel through downtown Durham,” said Kordell Young, a downtown Durham resident.

Pedestrians who frequently have to walk across the railroad tracks said that there is a long stretch of the tracks near West Pettigrew and Blackwell streets where there aren’t many pedestrian crossings.

“There are pedestrian crossings, if you don’t mind making the extra walk,” said J’Quon Baxter, who lives near downtown. “Me, personally, I just take short cuts and cross the train track where I can because it’s faster.”

Young said he would like to see the city put in a pedestrian bridge, so that people won’t have to cross the railroad track at all.

“As long as it was a bridge going over, or even a bridge going under that would help,” Young said.

CBS 17 reached out to the city of Durham to see if they plan to take any action.

City officials said the city is not aware of any previous collisions or similar incidents at the location of Friday’s death. City officials also said there are not any active plans for improvements at the location.

But the city said once the investigation is complete, the department will review the deadly incident to see if any action needs to be taken.

