DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found shot on Wabash Street Friday night, the Durham Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound around 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Wabash Street. Once on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No word on the severity of the person’s injuries is currently available.

The location where the victim was found is a couple blocks away from Burton Park and not far from North Carolina Central University’s campus.

It is unclear whether the victim was shot on Wabash Street. Police did not provide details on where they believe the shooting took place.