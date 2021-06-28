Person shot at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after someone was shot at an apartment complex Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. along the 700 block of White Pine Drive. The scene was at The Forest apartments.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

Police said the shooting was not random and there’s no threat to the public.

Officials on scene said a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said they know who the suspect is, but that person is not in custody.

No further information was available.