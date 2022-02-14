Person shot at gas station across from Hillside High School in Durham, police say

Scene of a Feb. 14, 2022 shooting along Fayetteville Street in Durham. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a person was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station on Fayetteville Street across from Hillside High School.

Officials on scene told CBS 17’s Crystal Price that the shooting along the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, which was reported around 12:50 p.m., involved a young male victim. However, police did not say how old he was. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation, they said

Officers said there is an active search for a suspect in the shooting.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham Public Schools to check if the shooting resulted in a lockdown or heightened security at Hillside High School.