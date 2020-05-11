Person struck, killed by vehicle on ‘dark section’ of Durham road, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say one person was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.
Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. when the front bumper of a car traveling west on Rochelle Street struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, whose name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.
Police say the crash occurred in a dark section of Rochelle Street between North Woodcrest Street and Salvone Court.
Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, investigators say.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
This story will be updated.
