Person suffers life-threatening injuries in daytime Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a daytime shooting a block from Durham police headquarters Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street, according to Durham police.

The location is a block from Durham Police Department Headquarters at 602 E. Main St.

The adult who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Officials would not reveal the gender of the victim.

No other information was released about the shooting with police citing the case as an “ongoing investigation.”

