DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though it didn’t feel like it outside this weekend, Halloween is just a couple of days away.

So, people and their dogs got dressed up Saturday for Barktoberfest at Durham Central Park.

The event, hosted by Durham Parks and Recreation and the charity “Beyond Fences,” offered music, food and many costumes.

CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein emceed the free event.

There were individual and group categories for costumes. Among the most dog popular costumes were tacos and hot dogs.

The event also featured beer and food sales along with a collection for canine food donations that go to Durham dogs in need.

Funds raised from the event are slated to promote “a dog-friendly community and provide services to people and their pets in underserved areas,” Beyond Fences said.