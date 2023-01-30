DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month.

In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects.

The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500 block of N. Pointe Drive.

“One of the individuals allegedly reached under the counter and stole a victim’s purse,” Durham police said in the news release.

Courtesy: Durham Police Department

Police did not specify which business, but there are several popular stores in the area, including Costco, Burlington Clothing and Ross Dress for Less.

The area is along Broad Street just off Interstate 85.

Police said anyone with information about the suspects or the crime should call police at 919-560-4440 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.