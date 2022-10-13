Photos show the scene of a downtown Durham fire on Thursday morning. (Durham FD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat.

The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue.

The first crew that arrived tamed the flames while additional crews worked to search and evacuate the rest of the building.

“We were able to bring the fire in the basement under control in five minutes,” the department shared in a Thursday afternoon tweet along with a series of photos.

After investigation of the scene, fire officials determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

The building is host to several businesses, including a music hall, a gastropub and a siding contractor.

It is unclear which was impacted by the fire.